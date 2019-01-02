Slap to run for vacated 5th Senate District seat

West Hartford Democrat Derek Slap, former chief of staff to the Senate Democratic Caucus, will try to get back to the chamber this year — but in a different capacity.

Slap, who was chief of staff for Senate Democrats from 2007 through 2014 — and spent the past two years representing West Hartford, Farmington and Avon in the House — announced Wednesday he would run for the 5th District Senate seat being vacated by Beth Bye.

Bye, D-West Hartford, will leave that post when her term ends on Jan. 9 and join Gov.-elect Ned Lamont’s administration as commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood.

Slap, 45, who spearheaded the 2018 push in the General Assembly for pay equity reform, said there are many other priorities he still wants to pursue.

“A sustainable budget and strengthening our economy — these have to be the top priorities for all of us,” said Slap.

Nonpartisan analysts say state finances, unless adjusted, are on pace to run 10 percent in deficit, about $1.7 billion, in the upcoming fiscal year. Much of that problem is tied to surging pension and other retirement benefit costs, programs that suffer from seven decades of inadequate funding.

Slap and Bye worked together over the past two years to build a bipartisan coalition that enacted a pay equity measure that prohibits employers from asking prospective hires about their pay history. Supporters argued that inquiries about wage history traditionally have been a tool used to maintain the gender gap.

Slap applauded Bye’s contribution to Connecticut during her eight years in the Senate and four in the House.

“With apologies to Red Sox fans, but this is like trying to replace (former Yankees’ all-star) Derek Jeter at shortstop,” he said. “She’s been a fabulous state senator. These are very big shoes to fill.”

Besides continuing to promote pay equity, Slap said he also would work in the Senate to expand access to early voting, reduce underage vaping, and combat age discrimination.

The 5th District seat is one of 23 seats in the 36-member Senate that Democrats won this past November. Democrats have held the 5th District for more than three decades. The last Republican to hold the job was Anne Streeter of West Hartford, in 1986.

The Lamont transition team announced Bye’s appointment Wednesday morning. As of mid-day, no Republicans had declared their candidacy for the 5th Senate District seat.

Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill is expected to schedule a special election for Bye’s seat later this month.

Slap this week ended a four-year stint as a vice president of marketing and communications for the University of Connecticut Foundation. In addition to representing the 19th House District, Slap also lectures on political science and the media at Yale University and has been an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University, Central Connecticut State, Southern Connecticut State and Eastern Connecticut State universities.

Prior to his tenure as chief of staff for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Slap served from 2003 through 2006 as communications director for New Haven Mayor John DeStefano.

Slap and his wife, Alex, have three children.