Candelora says tolls vote violated the rules
Like an NFL referee, Rep. Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Branford, is throwing a flag, saying that Democrats committed the legislative equivalent of having too many players on the field.
Candelora said Tuesday that Democrats placed one too many senators on the legislator’s Transportation Committee after assigning Sen. Derek Slap, D-West Hartford, to the panel after his recent victory in a special election. Legislative rules limit the panel to nine senators, and Slap made 10.
In Candelora’s view, that means that the committee’s approval last week of three bills authorizing the state Department of Transportation to pursue highway tolls are invalid. If they come before the House for a vote, Candelora said he will object.
“I will challenge them,” said Candelora, the deputy minority leader in the House.
A spokesman for Senate Democrats had no immediate comment on Candelora’s complaint, other than to say there were 10 senators on the Transportation Committee last year without objection. Candelora made his complaint in a letter to the House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, and Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven.
The Transportation Committee’s deadline for acting on legislation was Monday. Candelora acknowledged that doesn’t mean tolls are dead as an issue, even if the legislative leaders agree with his view of the rules.
The Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee has legislation that could be amended as enabling legislation on tolls, he said. That committee’s deadline is not until May 2.
“There certainly is a vehicle out there,” he said.
The Connecticut General Assembly has joint committees of the House and Senate. Under the rules adopted this year, most committees can have a maximum membership of nine senators and 35 representatives.
The exceptions are the Judiciary Committee and the two money committees, Appropriations and Finance.
