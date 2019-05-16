No vote to end religious vaccine exemptions this year
Legislators who in recent weeks had accelerated efforts to repeal Connecticut’s religious exemption on mandatory immunizations reversed themselves Thursday, abandoning their quest amid concerns about what to do with unvaccinated children who are already enrolled in school.
The change would not have forced children to be immunized, but it would have prohibited children who are not vaccinated on religious grounds from enrolling in the state’s public schools. A sticking point in the debate was whether children already attending school should be allowed to return, or if the ban should apply only to those who had not yet enrolled.
Lawmakers said they would make a formal announcement about their plans later Thursday.
Earlier this week, hundreds flooded a hearing room and overflow spaces at the state’s Legislative Office Building to urge the General Assembly not to move ahead with dismantling with religious exemption.
They called the 11thhour push unfair, and threatened to vote against legislators who supported the repeal.
Lawmakers originally had planned to introduce a bill within a year that would eliminate the religious waivers, but hastened their effort after reviewing school-by-school vaccination data released recently by Connecticut’s public health department. The data show 102 schools where less than 95 percent of kindergarten students were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella – the threshold recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several schools recorded double-digit percentages for religious exemptions to vaccines.
Connecticut’s health department has reported three measles cases so far this year. Nationally, hundreds of cases have been recorded across more than 20 states. Health officials have called the outbreak the worst in the country in 25 years.
Lawmakers cited concerns for school-aged children who cannot receive vaccinations because of immunodeficiencies, and pointed to other states, like California, Mississippi and West Virginia, that have eliminated religious or philosophical exemptions.
Last week, Attorney General William Tong said there is no constitutional barrier to removing the state’s religious exemption. His opinion was prompted by an inquiry from House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter, a key proponent of eliminating the provision.
Legislative leaders said they would revisit the issue next year.
