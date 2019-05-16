Senate expected to adopt overhaul of sexual harassment, assault laws
The Senate was expected to adopt legislation late Thursday night or early Friday morning that would tough Connecticut’s sexual assault and harassment laws.
Final details on the so-called “Time’s Up” measure still were being negotiated Thursday night, but it would broaden the mandate for sexual harassment training in the workplace, requiring all but the smallest of businesses to provide instruction to each worker.
The bill then would head to the House of Representatives.
Currently, employers with 50 or more workers must offer sexual harassment training, and the edict only applies to supervisors. The state’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities also would create a video and other online material to satisfy the new training requirement.
The bill also would extend or eliminate the statute of limitations for serious sexual crimes, including rape by force or drugs, sex with an unconscious person, forced sexual contact, sex by false medical pretense and unwanted sexual contact.
Twenty states have a longer statute of limitations for rape, officials said, and 25 have no statute of limitations for the crime.
“We are among the lowest in terms of the period of time we allow victims of sexual assault access to justice in the country,” Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, a key backer of the legislation, said when the bill cleared the Judiciary Committee last month.
The measure also would extend the amount of time people have to file workplace discrimination complaints with CHRO after an incident, to 300 days, up from 180. Likewise, it would lengthen the period of time victims have to file a case in court after its release from CHRO, to two years, up from 90 days.
the Time’s Up movement was launched by Hollywood celebrities in 2018 in response to reports of sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein and other prominent men.
The Time’s Up movement’s website features the phrase: “The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment, and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it.”
