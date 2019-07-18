Board approves Meriden administrator as next state commissioner of education
With a vote of six to one, the State Board of Education voted Thursday morning in favor of Gov. Ned Lamont’s selection of Miguel Cardona, Meriden’s assistant superintendent, as the state’s next education commission.
The vote came after a sometimes-heated discussion — all held over a conference call — as board member Don Harris questioned why the governor’s chief operating officer offered the job to Bloomfield Superintendent James Thompson in a letter on July 8 and then switched to Cardona just days before the board vote.
Cardona, who is 44 and will earn earn $192,500, has a doctorate in education from the Neag School of Education at UConn. He will begin serving as commissioner-designate on Aug. 7.
He started his career in Meriden, climbing the ladder from teacher to principal and currently serves as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. He is bilingual and will be the state’s first Latino state education commissioner.
“For more than two decades, Dr. Cardona has dedicated his career to the students of Meriden, where he was himself born, raised, and educated,” Lamont said. “He firmly understands the challenges many of our urban areas face. I look forward to working with him over the coming years so we can fix some of these inequities and collaborate with educators, parents, and community leaders on providing the best outcomes for our schools and our children.”
In a statement Thursday, Cardona called the nomination an “honor” and expressed optimism about improving Connecticut’s schools.
“Through a collective effort between everyone who has involvement in our schools, I believe we can make a positive impact on graduation rates, further close achievement gaps, and ensure that all students have increased access to the opportunities and advantages they need to achieve success in life,” Cardona said.
The board’s endorsement of Cardona was somewhat overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the process, however.
Before the vote was taken, Harris — who is also chairman of the Bloomfield Board of Education and was the one no vote Thursday — asked why Lamont switched from Thompson to Cardona so suddenly.
“I would just like to know does anybody know what happened?” Harris asked.
Paul Mounds, Lamont’s chief operating officer and the governor’s liaison to the State Board of Education, said that the offer letter started a discussion about salary and other issues that the governor’s office and Thompson could not come to an agreement over. He said Thompson wanted more than than the $192,500 offered in the letter, and that he wanted to bring in five additional staff members.
Mounds said the state couldn’t afford to meet Thompson’s requests.
Harris said that wasn’t his understanding of the situation and criticized the way the Lamont administration had handled the process.
“Don’t you believe you could have done this in a better way without humiliating someone in a very disrespectful manner?” Harris asked.
Thompson issued a statement Thursday afternoon through his spokesman, Stan Simpson, that congratulated Cardona and acknowledged the controversy created by the Lamont’s administration’s handling of the selection process.
“Dr. Thompson wishes Dr. Cardona well in his new role as Education Commissioner. Dr. Thompson also wants to acknowledge the dozens of calls, texts and emails from supporters around the state who expressed their befuddlement about this process” the statement said. “Dr. Thompson wishes the Governor and his administration well. He has come to accept that they have an unusual approach to conducting state business.’’
Cardona was on the list of three finalists who were forwarded to the governor by the board. Those finalists included Thompson, who was the governor’s preferred candidate as early as January, Cardona, and Wallingford Superintendent Sal Menzo.
Mounds said that when terms could not be agreed upon with Thompson, the governor’s office moved on to Cardona, who he said readily accepted the $192,500 salary.
While Cardona was the governor’s pick, Thursday’s action by the board meets the requirements of state statute that says the board must make a formal recommendation of a commissioner to the governor.
Lamont will now nominate Cardona to be approved in the legislature.
Cardona comes with high praise from his colleagues. Mark Benigni, who as Meriden superintendent has worked closely with Cardona for many years said, “He’s a terrific leader and been an exceptional partner in the work in Meriden and I know he will do a great job at the state.”
Benigni said Cardona was an exceptional principal at Hanover Elementary School and was named principal of the year in Connecticut in 2012.
Cardona has two children who attend Meriden public schools.
