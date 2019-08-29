Lamont names financier Dan Toscano as UConn chairman
Dan Toscano, a Darien financier and longtime financial supporter of the University of Connecticut, has been chosen by Gov. Ned Lamont as the new chairman of the UConn Board of Trustees, according to a senior member of Lamont’s staff.
Toscano, who graduated from UConn in 1987 and currently has a son enrolled there, is the former head of the UConn Foundation board and has been a long time donor of the university.
“He bleeds blue,” said Paul Mounds, chief operating officer for Lamont, said Thursday.
His appointment ends four months of uncertainty about who Lamont would pick to lead the board of the state’s flagship university, which recently welcomed a new president, Thomas Katsouleas. Thomas E, Kruger resigned in April as chair once it became clear that Lamont wanted new leadership.
Kruger had publicly promoted Shari Cantor, a board member and West Hartford mayor, as a successor, a move that was seen as much as a criticism of Thomas D. Ritter, the former House speaker who is the vice chair.n his letter, Without mentioning Ritter, Kruger described Cantor as “a unifying, non-polarizing force on the board.”
Mounds said earlier this month that Lamont would be appointing a board chairman with deep ties to UConn.
Born and raised in Bristol, Toscano is a managing partner at Morgan Stanley.
Toscano served on the Foundation board since 2008 and was chairman of it from 2015 to 2018.
