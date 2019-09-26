Himes grills intelligence chief about whistleblower complaint
Washington – Rep. Jim Himes on Thursday asked the nation’s top intelligence official if he consulted with President Donald Trump about a whistleblower complaint that could lead to the impeachment of the president, but the Connecticut lawmaker did not receive a clear answer.
“Did you speak to the president about the complaint?” Himes asked during a high-profile hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on the complaint that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter.
“My conversations with the president, because I am the Director of National Intelligence, are privileged, and it would be inappropriate for me because it would destroy my relationship with the president in intelligence matters to divulge any of my conversations with the president of the United States,” responded acting DNI Director Joseph Maguire.
Himes persisted.
“But, just so we can be clear for the record, you are not denying that you spoke to the President about this complaint?” the lawmaker asked again.
Maguire said that he could not “divulge privileged conversations that I have as the Director of National Intelligence with the president.”
Maguire also testified that it was that same executive privilege that kept him from providing members of the congressional intelligence committee with the whistleblower’s complaint last week, a denial that incensed Democrats and pressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a House impeachment inquiry of Trump.
On Thursday, the whistleblower complaint that has roiled Congress and the White House was finally made public.
The complaint said White House officials expressed alarm after they witnessed Trump “abuse his office for personal gain” during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on July 25.
“This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals. The president’s personal attorney, Mr. Rudy Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well,” the complaint says.
The whistleblower also said White House officials who listened to the call were “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s requests that Zelensky investigate the Bidens and revisit claims related to the 2016 election.
The whistleblower said about a dozen White House officials were on the call and tried to “lock down” records of the phone call. He said the transcript was “loaded into a separate electronic system that is used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature.”
Republicans on the intelligence panel dismissed the significance of the complaint and the president’s phone call to Zelensky.
Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top ranking Republican on the intelligence panel, derided the whistleblower’s complaint as “fake news” and accused Democrats and journalists of a conspiracy to manufacture baseless allegations against the president.
Nunes also called the complaint and press coverage of it an “information warfare operation” against the president.
Himes called the GOP line of questioning “a confabulation of conspiracy theories” that are politically motivated to shield the president.
