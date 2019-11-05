Free Daily Headlines:

CT Viewpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

Strong wins for Elicker in New Haven, Ganim in Bridgeport

GOP flips Sprague, Fairfield; Dems pick up Madison, East Haven

Get CT Mirror's free news summary.

×
×

Get CT Mirror's free news summary.

The headlines you want – delivered to your inbox daily.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested