Blumenthal, Murphy battle rules as Trump impeachment trial begins
Washington – The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Tuesday with warring views of the proceedings.
Democrats, including Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rules for conducting the trial, calling them corrupt and “rigged” to result in Trump’s acquittal before the president gives his State of the Union speech on Feb. 4.
“The rules that were presented last night do not allow a fair process to occur,” Murphy said.
At the heart of Democratic criticisms of the rules are McConnell’s refusal to allow witnesses and documents to be presented at the trial, at least not until the very end of the proceedings.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., planned to introduce a number of amendments what would force the consideration of new evidence in the form of documents House impeachment managers were unable to obtain from the Trump administration.
Schumer will also introduce amendments that would require testimony from key administration officials, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, that would be voted on before the Senate votes on McConnell’s rules. But to pass any of those amendments, at least four Republicans would have to cross the line and vote with all Democrats.
Under the majority leader’s resolution, decisions about documents and witnesses would be put off until after House managers and Trump’s lawyers make opening arguments and senators have an opportunity to ask, in writing, questions of both sides.
McConnell defended the process and said he was following the model set by former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment 21 years ago, but he relented on two of his rules Tuesday after receiving pushback from moderate Republican senators.
The president’s legal team maintains that the two articles of impeachment approved by the Democratic-led House, one accusing the president of abuse of power and the other of contempt of Congress, are not crimes or impeachable offenses under the U.S. Constitution.
The abuse of power charges was based on allegations that the president pressured Ukraine in various ways, including a call to the nation’s president, to investigate or announce an investigation into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.
The contempt of Congress charge was based on the White House’s refusal to provide House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry with documents and witnesses.
“Why are we here?” asked Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s defense team. “Are we here because of a phone call or because since the president was sworn into office there have been efforts to have him removed?”
And the leader of the president’s legal team, Pat Cipollone, repeated an incorrect claim that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the leader of the House’s seven impeachment managers, did not allow Republicans into the closed-door impeachment depositions that were held late last year, even though lawmakers of both parties attended those meetings.
Blumenthal dismissed the arguments of Trump’s legal team.
“The Trump Team’s Constitutional concoction is legal gibberish,” Blumenthal said in a Tweet. “But by the way, he did commit a crime. Bribery. It happens to be specifically named in the Constitution as an impeachable offense and is part of his corrupt abuse of power for personal gain.”
McConnell’s rules require all Senators to sit at their desks for the duration of the trial, without cell phones or any other type of electronic device. But they were allowed to take written notes, and many of them did.
For the first time in history, “in an effort to make this process as transparent as possible,” Murphy said he will transmit his views of the proceedings on Twitter and Facebook .
“I want to make sure everyone in Connecticut knows what’s happening on the Senate floor,” Murphy said.
Just before the proceedings began, Murphy took questions about the Senate trial on Facebook.
In response to a question about how this trial compared to the Clinton impeachment trial, Murphy said they are like “apples and oranges.”
Murphy said the main difference is that Clinton cooperated, even to the point of providing his own blood, “while in this case the president is not cooperating at all.”
Murphy urged Americans to call their senators, “especially in red states” to ask them to join Democrats in voting to allow witnesses and documents at the beginning of the trial.
“We need to be jamming those phone lines,” Murphy said.
Pressed by GOP moderates, McConnell allowed the evidence collected by the House impeachment inquiry to be entered into the Senate record of the trial, as it was during Clinton’s trial.
Under the revised resolution, the evidence now will be admitted automatically unless there’s an objection, rather than be contingent on a proactive vote to admit it.
McConnell also agreed to extend the amount of time Democrats and Republicans have to present their argument from two to three days. That means House Democratic managers, who will act as prosecutors in the trial would lay out opening arguments Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while Trump’s legal team would start its opening argument Saturday.
Although moderate Republicans pressed McConnell to relax his rules, they all voted with their GOP colleagues to vote to table, or kill, the first amendment introduced by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D.NY. It would have required subpoenaing the White House for documents relating to Trump’s decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine while he tried to get Kieve to announce an investigation of the Bidens.
The vote to table the amendment was 53-47.
“I knew it was coming, but hearing every single Republican vote against evidence was a gut punch,” Murphy said in a tweet.
Republicans also voted unanimously to reject Schumer’s second amendment, which would lhave allowed the the Senate to obtain State Department documents and records that the Trump administration refused to provide during the House impeachment probe.
