Ten times promises to grow transportation funding were broken
Since 2007, lawmakers and governors have agreed 10 times to reduce previous commitments to transfer resources from the budget’s General Fund to the Special Transportation Fund.
Listed below are links to the following statutes and their respective fiscal notes.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY