Appeals court determines Blumenthal, other Dems, lack standing to sue Trump
Washington – A federal appeals court on Friday threw out U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s legal challenge of President Donald Trump, a lawsuit that alleged the president is improperly profiting from his position.
The Connecticut senator is the lead plaintiff in Blumenthal v. Trump, a case brought by more than 200 Democratic lawmakers who sued Trump, arguing that Congress has the right to approve — or withhold — consent before the president accepts payments or benefits from foreign governments.
But a three-judge panel on the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia said Democrats who brought the lawsuit, based on the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, had no standing to sue because they did not represent a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate.
“Here, regardless of rigor, our conclusion is straightforward because the members—29 Senators and 186 members of the House of Representatives—do not constitute a majority of either body and are, therefore, powerless to approve or deny the President’s acceptance of foreign emoluments,” the opinion reads.
The judges only ruled on the issue of whether the members had standing. They did not rule on a district court’s earlier finding that the Democrats had a cause of action and a claim against the president.
“The Members can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the President himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit,” the judges wrote. “But we will not—indeed we cannot—participate in this debate.”
The founding fathers wrote an emoluments clause in the Constitution. Although they did not envision Trump, they did worry about the activities of a businessman-president.
Blumenthal and the other Democrats who sued Trump maintained that the president’s decision to keep his stakes in his global businesses raised the question of whether he is violating that clause, which says “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”
Friday’s ruling may mark the end of a lawsuit that was filed in 2017. Last year, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that the Democrats could go to court and allowed discovery to begin.
But the Justice Department appealed that ruling to the U.S. Circuit Court.
