DMV ordered hundreds of Wethersfield staffers back to work after employees tested positive for COVID-19
The Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner directed hundreds of staffers to return to work Tuesday morning at the main office in Wethersfield despite multiple employees being diagnosed with COVID-19, beginning eight days ago.
Sources close to the unions representing workers say multiple DMV employees at the Wethersfield location have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus since the initial case was disclosed to employee unions on March 16.
The DMV did not open the Wethersfield office to the public Tuesday, but staff did work there from 7:45 a.m. until shortly before noon, when they were sent home.
“I think it is absolutely crazy that the commissioner would allow — no, order — 400 people to walk into what I refer to as a hot zone,” said John Disette, president of the Administration and Residual Employees Union, Local 4200-AFT, whose union represents about 120 DMV analysts and fiscal staff.
A spokesman for the DMV did not return calls seeking comment.
Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order Friday closing all non-essential businesses effective Monday at 8 p.m., and provided extensive guidance on Sunday about how to interpret that mandate.
But DMV Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane issued her memo to staff Monday indicating that while branch offices would close to the public, the main facility in Wethersfield would remain open.
“While all employees are expected to come to work, if you are uncomfortable in the current environment, please complete a time-off request through your supervisor,” Magubane wrote Monday in a memo to staff. “If you are sick with any cough, sneeze or sniffle, please utilize your sick time and stay at home.”
Her memo also set rules for “temporary telework” that could be performed if employees “have the ability and resources to complete required assignments at home” if they obtain their supervisors’ approval.
But Monday’s memo came seven days after Magubane had notified unions via email that “the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has learned that a member of our executive team has been confirmed as having the COVID-19 virus. The staff member works out of our Wethersfield DMV office and has not been to work since Tuesday March 10th.”
Magubane wrote that “the staff member holds an administrative position and does not service the general public visiting the DMV for transactions. The staff member has been home self-monitoring and recovering.”
The commissioner added that “individuals who were in contact with this person are complying with the 14-day self-monitoring process and out of an abundance of caution the Wethersfield DMV office will be closed effective immediately and will reopen Thursday March 19, 2020 to allow for a deep cleaning.”
But Disette said there have been more confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of the Wethersfield office since that first one, though union leaders haven’t been given full details. Other sources also have confirmed the additional cases.
Approximately 400 employees work out of the Wethersfield branch under normal conditions, including administrators, supervisors, clerical, information technology, inspection and training staff. Why were most of those workers directed to return on Tuesday, Disette asked.
Disette said while he appreciates the governor’s efforts to promote health and safety, Magubane went in the opposite direction. “It was the opposite of what every governor, every mayor, the entire world is trying to accomplish. It boggles the mind.”
“The agency’s lack of regard for the health and safety of our dedicated DMV employees and the public we serve is beyond alarming,” said Patricia Davis, president of Local 318 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents clerical staff in Wethersfield. “Their inability to grasp the concept of a public health threat, and their defiance of the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” directive is inexcusable.”
“We are glad that the DMV is finally reacting appropriately to this crisis,” said Dave Glidden, executive director of CSEA-SEIU Local 2001, which represents about 30 information technology and other support staff at the Wethersfield office. “It is unfortunate that it took as long as it did, but we look forward to working with all agencies to respond to these types of circumstances when they arise.”
