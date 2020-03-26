Lamont requests COVID-19 disaster declaration for Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont asked President Donald J. Trump on Thursday to add Connecticut to list of states with disaster declarations due to the COVID-19 crisis, citing the state’s proximity to the pandemic’s epicenter.
“As a neighboring state to New York, with thousands of residents who work in or travel to New York daily, Connecticut is within the epicenter of infection. The virus knows no state boundaries, as demonstrated by the hundreds of positive cases in Fairfield County,” Lamont wrote.
New York is among the states with disaster declarations.
“If approved, this disaster declaration request will provide greatly needed assistance to our residents, as well as our local and state governments, so that we can try to bring some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge,” Lamont said in a statement announcing the request.
