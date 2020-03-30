U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviewing sites in CT for overflow COVID-19 patients
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in Connecticut reviewing sites, including the convention center, state universities and Mohegan Sun, that could hold overflow COVID-19 patients and health care workers and serve as potential auxiliary emergency departments.
Corps members are examining all UConn facilities, both in Storrs and at its other campuses, and those at Central, Western and Southern state universities, which are part of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.
The governor’s spokesman said Monday the goal is to identify large spaces that can serve multiple functions.
“What are the locations where you can both house people, care for people and feed people?” said Max Reiss.
The 540,000 square foot Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford and the Mohegan Sun complex in Uncasville, which has 300,000 square feet in the casinos alone, two hotels, and multiple restaurants, could potentially meet all three needs, Reiss said.
The army corps is also evaluating whether the state will need auxiliary emergency departments of non-coronavirus patients.
“People are still going to break their arms and get in car accidents,” Reiss said.
The effort to identify extra space for overflow patients comes as the state ramps up preparations for the expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut soared to 1,993 over the weekend, according to the latest available statistics. As of Sunday, 34 people had died of the disease in the state and the number of hospitalizations had risen to 404. State officials said they are now using more accurate, up-to-date information and that earlier reports citing lower numbers of hospitalized patients were inaccurate.
Issues surrounding supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical ventilators were also concerning state, local and hospital officials, despite word that Connecticut should be getting a share of a large shipment from China that arrived in New York Sunday.
Fairfield County remains the region of the state with the most coronavirus cases, in part because of its proximity to New York, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said this weekend that Connecticut hospitals in the eastern part of the state may need to help overburdened Fairfield County hospitals by taking in some coronavirus cases. “But let us be clear,” Blumenthal told NPR, “this epidemic is likely to move in [eastern Connecticut’s] direction.”
Experts expect the number of COVID-19 infections to double every 3 to 5 days; the peak of the pandemic in Connecticut is now forecast for April 11-14.
Cities are also preparing, with Bridgeport planning to use a sports arena for overflow cases and Stamford setting up a new testing site.
In Bridgeport, Mayor Joseph Ganim announced plans to use Webster Bank Arena in that city as a possible alternate care site for coronavirus patients if there is an overflow from local hospitals.
Plans call for the arena to be equipped with 128 beds for ambulatory patients or those with mild symptoms, officials said. Medical equipment to outfit the arena was expected to arrive by Tuesday, March 31.
“In the past week, two of our residents succumbed to the virus and the number of positive coronavirus cases in Bridgeport tripled,” Ganim said in a prepared statement.
“We need to take as many proactive measures as we can to support government and healthcare officials by ensuring that emergency plans are in place to stay ahead of further devastating effects and support the healthcare system,” Ganim said.
Stamford Mayor David Martin said Monday that a new COVID-19 drive-through testing site is being established at Westhill High School. Also, the city is setting up a dedicated hotline for residents to schedule testing in Stamford.
The additional testing site is scheduled to open Tuesday, March 31, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Friday. Residents can call the Stamford TEST hotline at 1-883-508-8378.
Stamford already has three operating testing sites, all of which requires residents to make an appointment.
Juvenile in detention tests positive
Meanwhile, a child in the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced late Sunday night.
That minor, who has not yet shown any symptoms of the virus, is the only youth who has tested positive the state’s two juvenile detention centers. Two other juveniles have tested negative.
The Judicial Branch has temporarily halted new admissions to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center. Police departments across Connecticut are being told that any children taken into custody must be sent to the state’s other detention center for minors, located in Bridgeport.
Asked whether officials would close admissions to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center if a child or staff member there tested positive for COVID-19, a Judicial Branch spokeswoman wrote in an email that, “We will consult with our Director of Medical Services in the event that a child or staff member tests positively for COVID-19, to determine the appropriate action.”
There are far fewer children being held in the centers since COVID-19 started spreading in Connecticut. In 2019, there were 83 children, on average, at the state’s two detention center each day, according to data from the Judicial Branch.
As of last Thursday, there were 24 children in the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center, and 40 in the Bridgeport facility.
“These are extraordinary circumstances,” said Gary Roberge, executive director of the Judicial Branch’s Court Support Services Division. “We’re exploring any and all possibilities to limit the number of kids in our detention facilities.”
State gets $5.4 million for voting security
Connecticut will receive nearly $5.4 million in federal funding to help with voting security in this year’s elections, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation.
The money will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act recently approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. The funding is to be used to improve the safety and security of in-person voting at polling places, expand mail-in voting and protect the security of ballot counting, officials said.
The CARES Act, passed by Congress last week, allocates $400 million to states for the 2020 federal election cycle.
