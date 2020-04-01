CT lawmakers feud with IRS over seniors’ coronavirus stimulus checks
Washington – Connecticut’s lawmakers are among those feuding with the Internal Revenue Service over confusion they say it is causing among the nation’s seniors about the process of applying for their $1,200 stimulus checks.
In guidance released Monday, the IRS said all Social Security recipients must file a tax return to receive their $1,200 economic stimulus payment.
Many low-income seniors aren’t required to file a federal tax return and this IRS mandate could prevent millions from easy access to relief.
“People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment,” the IRS said.
The Treasury Department will get most of the information it needs to distribute stimulus money from taxpayers’ 2019 tax return, or their 2018 returns if the return for last year hasn’t been filed yet.
But the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law last week, says the IRS should get its information from Social Security to send seniors who don’t file tax returns their stimulus checks.
As many as 15 million seniors could be affected.
Several requests for comment from the IRS addressing the discrepancy were not returned. But lawmakers are flooding the IRS with complaints over its guidance.
On Monday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joined a group of 41 senators in expressing alarm.
In a letter, the senators called for the Treasury Department and Social Security Administration to ensure that all Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive the direct assistance included in the CARES Act without having to file tax returns.
“This [IRS] filing requirement would place a significant burden on retired seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, especially given the current unavailability of tax filing assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs during the COVID-19 crisis,” the senators wrote. “We strongly urge you to ensure that economic stimulus payments are automatically sent to vulnerable seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, without these individuals needing to file a tax return.”
On Tuesday, Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, a member of the Ways and Means Committee that has jurisdiction over the IRS, also took issue with the IRS guidance.
“Yesterday’s announcement from the IRS goes against the point of the economic impact payments, which is to get money, especially to the most vulnerable, quickly,” Larson said. “This requirement will hinder seniors and people with disabilities who receive Social Security benefits from accessing these payments.”
The uproar is bipartisan.
“Despite language Congress passed in #COVIDー19 relief bill to ensure Social Security beneficiaries would NOT have to file taxes to receive direct relief, IRS issued guidance saying seniors DO have to file taxes. That’s ridiculous. IRS should follow the law that Congress passed,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted on Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said taxpayers who have provided the IRS with direct deposit information, estimated to be about 60 percent of filers, should begin receiving their stimulus money by April 17. For others, who will have their checks mailed to them, it could take week, or even months longer.
The IRS said there would soon be a web-based portal for people to update their direct-deposit information.
The stimulus bill provides individuals who earn up to $75,000 a year in adjusted gross income a $1,200 check and couples who earn up to $150,000 a $2,400 check. Heads of households can earn up to $112,500 to receive a rebate check of $1,200. An additional $500 will be added for every child in a household under 17.
Individuals who earn more than $75,000 but less than $99,000 will receive reduced payments, as would couples who earn between $150,000 and $198,000 a year and head of household filers who earn between $112,500 and $146,500. Their rebate checks will be reduced by $5 for each $100 that a taxpayer’s income exceeds the phase-out threshold.
Individuals who earn more than $99,000, couples who earn more than $198,000 and head of household filers who earn more than $146,500 will not receive a rebate.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY