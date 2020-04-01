Free Daily Headlines:

CT Viewpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism
×

Working for Tips

Are you a COVID-19 expert, public health worker, medical provider, elected official, employer, business owner, or patient? 

We’d like to include your expertise, data, experiences,  concerns, or anonymous tips related to COVID-19 in our reporting.

Click to connect with our newsroom.

During COVID-19, disabled adults lack services and supports

Donna and Hal Cohen rest on a bench at the Windsor Center River Trail with their disabled daughter, Rachael, 27, on a recent afternoon. Rachael’s normal routine has been halted by the coronavirus outbreak and her parents are concerned about how the disruption is affecting her. They took a walk to give Rachael some stimulus and things to react to. Rachael attends adult day care four days a week and does therapeutic riding at a horse farm on Wednesdays. “I think she’s really confused and wonders if she did something wrong,” said Donna Cohen. “Now we’re kind of in a new thing but it’s not very stimulating.”  |   photo by: Cloe Poisson

Stay up to date as COVID-19 peaks in Connecticut

×
×

Stay up to date as COVID-19 peaks in Connecticut

Sign up for our free daily headlines.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested