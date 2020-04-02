In 20th Executive Order, Lamont makes changes to retail shopping and insurance
Retail stores around Connecticut will be required to limit the number of customers allowed inside stores effective Friday. The new rules, part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s 20th executive order since he declared public health and civil preparedness emergencies less than a month ago, will apply to all retailers in Connecticut, not just grocery stores.
The rules are similar to an earlier agreement worked out by Connecticut grocers this week. Store occupancy will be capped at 50% of its local fire code capacity and staff will maintain a count of the number of customers entering and exiting the building.
On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the governor said local and state police “have the authority to respond” if the rules are ignored. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Lamont said he didn’t think that would be the case.
“People are taking this thing seriously,” Lamont said. “We’ve had the municipal police, we’ve had the state police — we’ve gone and we checked. We looked at places where there are apparently going to be crowds. We worried about that. And we found that, in almost all cases, people are taking these social dictates pretty seriously. And, frankly, the customers are taking it seriously, as well.”
As a result of the executive order, retailers will also be making some changes inside the store.
The Department of Economic and Community Development published its “Safe Store” rules Wednesday night, which describe the following changes: clearly marked six-foot demarcations in high-traffic areas and one-way asiles “where practicable” to maximize the distance between customers.
Stores are also advised to install plexiglass shields to separate employees from customers at checkout lines.
Wayne Pesce, president of the Connecticut Food Association, which represents grocers across the state, said earlier this week that the measures would be temporary. But he did say that some best practices may last beyond the pandemic.
“Like the plexiglass shields,” Pesce said, “if that’s something that we’ve installed and they make sense to keep up, we will. But all of this stuff is going to recede and go back to what it was prior to this.”
The DECD said store employees should wear gloves and face masks.
The agency is also advising retailers to allow “touchless” credit card transactions, to minimize the number of customers using common touch pads or pens to sign for a purchase — a concern recently raised to Connecticut Public Radio by a Torrington pharmacist.
Grace Period For Insurance Payments
Lamont’s newest executive order also establishes a 60-day grace period for insurance payments.
The order effectively means no insurer in Connecticut may terminate coverage if a qualified policyholder fails to make payments during this time.
“We’re in a health care crisis,” Lamont said Wednesday. “No one’s losing their health insurance because of this.”
Lamont’s office said the order applies to “life, health, auto property, casualty, and other types” of insurance. The grace period is not a waiver or forgiveness of payment and it is not automatic.
To be eligible, affected policyholders must provide additional information acceptable to their insurance carriers, which demonstrates a loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More From Wednesday’s Executive Order
Other components of the executive order Lamont issued Wednesday would:
- Make it easier for the state government to expand Medicaid-funded health care programs for the poor. Normally, when the government wants to make changes — such as broadening eligibility requirements — it cannot do so until certain state legislative committees conduct public hearings. Any waivers still would have to be approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- Require cities and towns to offer temporary relief on delinquent property tax payments by landlords, provided those landlords offer similar relief to residential and businesses tenants who are late with rent.
- Allows elderly homeowners eligibility for a property tax rate freeze to receive this benefit without having to file annual, eligibility recertification forms.
- Permits 34 municipalities to continue with ongoing property revaluation programs without having to conduct full, in-person inspections of property. In lieu of this requirement, municipalities can require property owners to complete and submit a questionnaire by mail.
- And on Thursday, the Department of Revenue Services announced it was extending the filing and payment deadlines for Connecticut gift tax returns from April 15 until July 15. Donors must pay a state gift tax if they provided aggregate gifts during 2019 in excess of $3.6 million.This extension does not apply to the Connecticut estate tax.
CT Mirror reporter Keith Phaneuf contributed to this story.
