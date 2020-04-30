State’s biggest teachers union urges caution over reopening schools
The state’s largest teacher’s union told Gov. Ned Lamont that Connecticut needs to develop a range of safety protocols before deciding whether to reopen schools this spring.
Jeff Leake, president of the Connecticut Education Association, wrote in a letter Thursday that such protocols include staggering start times, implementing new seating formats, and changing the way students walk down the halls between periods.
He also said schools will need to be disinfected daily and have procedures for the continual cleaning of classrooms and commonly shared areas and equipment, including computers and desks.
“And that’s just the beginning,” Leake wrote. “What’s even more vital to the process of reopening our state is plenty of personal protective equipment and the ability to perform comprehensive coronavirus testing, tracing, and tracking, in order to safeguard the health of our residents.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes enters COVID-19 quarantine
U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said Thursday she’ll be quarantining at home for the next two weeks after her husband, a police detective in Waterbury, tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus at work.
In a statement, Hayes said her husband is “healthy and asymptomatic.” She also said her own test came back negative. Hayes said that while some are pushing Congress to get back to Washington, she thinks there’s danger in returning prematurely.
“This test result in my own family has reinforced that we still have a ways to go,” Hayes said. “I urge everyone to continue to follow CDC guidance, continue to stay home, and continue to socially distance and wash your hands frequently.”
Mohegan Sun to remain closed over COVID-19 concerns
Mohegan Sun announced this week that it will remain closed through at least May 12, citing ongoing concerns over the health crisis. Casino officials had originally planned to reopen at the end of the week.
Both Mohegan and Foxwoods Resort Casino agreed to close last month. They are not required to follow Lamont’s shutdown directives since they’re sovereign tribal nations. Foxwoods has not announced a reopening date, but has cancelled hotel reservations until May 17 and postponed or cancelled all shows and events originally scheduled for May.
Ikea donates furniture to New Haven
Ikea New Haven says it’s donating over $17,000 in furniture and home goods to the city of New Haven’s health department to help those experiencing homelessness.
The retailer said in a statement that the city is working to move people out of shelters — where social distancing is difficult — into apartments. Ikea says its donation will help furnish key essentials for 30 units, including kitchen tables and chairs, pots and pans, bed frames and mattresses.
It’s part of a nationwide, $1.6 million donation from the company.
