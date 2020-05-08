State to issue guidance tonight on reopening businesses, as demand for food grows in Connecticut
David Lehman, the state’s commissioner of economic and community development, said more than 45 pages of written guidance will be published Friday night detailing how retailers, hair cutters and others can reopen their businesses later this month.
The guidelines were produced in consultation with industry groups, organized labor and representatives of OSHA, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Nail salons will remain closed beyond May 20, a reflection of divisions in the industry about the safety of resuming a business that require the worker and customer to face each other within arms’ length, Lehman said.
Customers of barber shops and hair salons will be served by appointment only, and they can expect to wear masks.
The rules for retailers will be familiar to anyone who has been food shopping: cloth masks must be worn to enter a store, social distancing rules must be followed, and methods of payment must be non-contact.
Expect to see more plexiglass partitions at check outs.
Workers 65 and older still will be encouraged to work from home.
Lamont is signing an executive order permitting restaurants with liquor licenses to serve alcohol at outdoor seating, though local approval still would be required. The executive order would allow an expedited process for local approval.
The governor previously said only outdoor seating would be initially allowed.
Foodshare hands out record 50,240 pounds of free food in one day
Connecticut’s growing problems with hunger as a result of the coronavirus pandemic were glaringly apparent in the seemingly endless line of cars at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Friday to get free groceries from Foodshare.
“Today we had the most cars we’ve ever had,” said Jason Jakubowski, Foodshare’s president and CEO. “We counted 2,512 cars.”
The distribution of 50,240 pounds of free food was also a new one-day record for Foodshare, which serves Hartford and Tolland Counties. People came Friday from as far away as Simsbury, Bristol and Enfield to pick up food, according to Foodshare volunteers, and waited for as long as 45 minutes in the line of cars to collect their food bundles.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” Jakubowski said. “We figure that if you’ve waited in line that long, you’re hungry.”
As Connecticut’s economy continues to falter and unemployment numbers rise, Jakubowski said his organization and other food banks around the state are bracing for a long period when people will need food assistance. State officials say more than 477,000 workers in Connecticut have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Foodshare announced Friday that the Monday-Friday food distribution program at Rentschler Field will continue at least through the end of May and Jakubowski said it could very well last longer. The program operates from 8:30 a.m. until noon weekdays at the East Hartford location.
“The numbers are not receding,” he said. “If these numbers continue, I imagine it will go beyond the end of May.”
“We expect this need to extend well beyond the virus itself,” he added.
During a conversation with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy on Friday, Jakubowski said his organization is spending $100,000 a week on supplies for pantries and distribution sites across the state, as demand far outstrips donations. In normal times, food banks typically get 75% of their food donated by the grocery industry, but Jakubowski says that source has fallen off as grocery chains attempt to keep up with increased consumer demand.
“Every food bank in America — we’re purchasing food. And food banks are not built to purchase food. We have to go out there — we’re basically competing against each other in order to be able to purchase food.”
Meat shortages hitting Connecticut
Friday’s Foodshare distribution of groceries was also an indication of another growing problem relating to the pandemic: no meat was in the packages handed out at Rentschler.
Jakubowski said Foodshare is now sorting through some meat donations in its warehouse but that his organization has been warned by food industry officials not to expect much more in the near future.
“They’ve made it very clear that meat is going to be scares over the next several weeks,” Jakubowski said. He added that meat and dairy products are “our two most sought-after products” by people contacting Foodshare for help.
Meat processing plants around the U.S. have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks and many were closed. Several major plants have begun reopening as a result of President Trump’s emergency orders.
Wayne Pesce, head of the Connecticut Food Association, warned Friday that “Connecticut consumers will experience [meat] supply disruptions for the foreseeable future.”
“There are well over 3,700 red meat processing plants and nearly 3,000 poultry processing plants [in the U.S.] and dozens have experienced temporary closures or reduced production,” said Pesce, whose organization represents more than 300 groceries and supermarkets around Connecticut.
“These instances are sporadic and could affect Connecticut retailers, depending on which store or chain is being supplied by one of these impacted companies,” Pesce said in a statement.
Pesce said meat sales around the state are up more than 30-40 percent in recent weeks, “so the demand for product also makes it difficult to keep the stores stocked as they were at pre-pandemic levels.”
But Pesce also said the stores have other types of protein products that continue to be readily available. “If you don’t see the exact cut of pork, chicken or beef you want for your family, you will likely be able to readily identify an alternative protein option,” Pesce said.
Lawmakers travel to nursing homes to thank front-line workers
Caravans of Democratic legislators made stops at dozens of nursing homes across the state Friday to thank front-line workers whom they say work in some of the most dangerous conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coming east from Danbury, north from Stamford and west from Windham, the legislators converged in Windsor at Kimberly Hall North, a 150-bed facility where the deaths of 40 residents are blamed on COVID-19, and numerous staffers have fallen ill.
“We appreciate you. We love you. You can count on us,” said Sen. Marilyn Moore of Bridgeport, one of the organizers of the caravans. “We’re going to be fighting for you every single day to make sure you have what you need.”
Statewide, about 2,800 have died after testing positive for COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the disease. Nearly 60% were nursing home patients. The state has produced no tally of how many health care workers have been infected by the novel coronavirus.
“We know that you have some of the highest rates of fatalities, and we know how stressful that is for all of you,” Sen. Julie Kushner of Danbury told workers and administrators outside Kimberly Hall. “We haven’t fixed the problems that we have yet. We have to keep working.”
Workers in many homes have complained their employers were slow to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) and that testing was too slow.
With testing capacity increasing each week, the administration of Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that it would accelerate efforts to test all residents and staff in each of Connecticut’s 213 nursing homes.
Courtney Wood, the administrator of Kimberly Hall North, said her staff was adequately equipped with PPE through the efforts of its owner, Genesis HealthCare, the state Department of Public Health and the union that represents many employees, SEIU Healthcare 1199NE.
Sen. Mary Daugherty Abrams of Meriden said that was not universal, and she feared that the gradual reopening of businesses in Connecticut will create more demand for protective masks, gloves and gowns.
“I think we really have to consider that,” Abrams said.
