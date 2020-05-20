Nursing homes where state inspectors found problems. Read the reports here.
Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chester
(10 deaths, 29 infections, 60 beds in facility)
Read the reports here, here, and here.
Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury
(41 deaths, 115 infections, 205 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Apple Rehab Coccomo in Meriden
(14 deaths, 31 infections, 100 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Avon Health Center in Avon
(Zero deaths, 28 infections, 120 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Bayview Health Care Center in Waterford
(7 deaths, 40 infections, 127 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck
(6 deaths, 96 infections, 126 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Bethel Health Care Center in Bethel
(13 deaths, 42 infections, 161 beds in facility)
Read the reports here, here, here, and here.
Cassena Care in New Britain
(8 deaths, 40 infections, 90 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Fox Hill Center in Rockville
(12 deaths, 61 infections, 150 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford
(24 deaths, 82 infections, 120 feds in facility)
Read the reports here, here, and here.
Groton Regency Center in Groton
(Zero deaths, Zero infections, 162 beds in facility)
Read the report here and here.
Madison House in Madison
(13 deaths, 44 infections, 89 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Nathaniel Witherall in Greenwich
(10 deaths, 46 infections, 202 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
New London Sub-Acute and Nursing in Waterford
(4 deaths, 81 infections, 120 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Orange Health Care Center in Orange
(3 deaths, 43 infections, 60 beds in facility)
Read the reports here, here, and here.
RegalCare at New Haven
(5 deaths, 38 infections, 150 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Shady Knoll in Seymour
(35 deaths, 84 infection, 128 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
St. Camillus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stamford
(17 deaths, 42 infections, 124 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Suffield House in Suffield
(16 deaths, 45 infections, 128 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
Twin Maples in Durham
(Zero deaths, zero infections, 44 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center
(16 deaths, 33 infections, 160 beds in facility)
Read the report here.
