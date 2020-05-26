Free Daily Headlines:

CT Viewpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

Connecticut public schools are out, but their kitchens are busier than ever

A worker rolls a cart stacked with boxes of pre-packaged frozen meals for the Hartford Public Schools Food & Child Nutrition Program at the Burr School distribution site on a recent morning. About 7,000 bags holding several meals each are distributed at 17 schools throughout the city on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to fill the void left by school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  |   photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org

Stay up to date as COVID-19 peaks in Connecticut

×
×

Stay up to date as COVID-19 peaks in Connecticut

Sign up for our free daily headlines.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested