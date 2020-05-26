Connecticut public schools are out, but their kitchens are busier than ever

A worker rolls a cart stacked with boxes of pre-packaged frozen meals for the Hartford Public Schools Food & Child Nutrition Program at the Burr School distribution site on a recent morning. About 7,000 bags holding several meals each are distributed at 17 schools throughout the city on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to fill the void left by school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. | photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org