Read reports here on nursing homes cited for deficiencies
The state Department of Public Health inspected all Connecticut nursing homes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Some were issued citations, which can be viewed in detail in the chart below. The chart also includes more general information on each home and the number of times it was inspected.
