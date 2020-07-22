Trump administration announces $1.95 billion contract with Connecticut’s Pfizer for coronavirus vaccine
The Trump administration announced on Wednesday a $1.95 billion contract with Connecticut pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to buy 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a morning press briefing at Pfizer headquarters in Groton to review the progress of the vaccine.
Under the agreement, the federal government will pay $1.95 billion for the first 100 million doses, with the option to order 500 million more. Americans would receive the vaccine for free.
Pfizer and BioNTech began human trials in early May. If the vaccine is found to be safe and successful, the companies say they could manufacture the first 100 million doses by the end of the year.
“We’ve been committed to making the impossible possible by working tirelessly to develop and produce in record time a safe and effective vaccine to help bring an end to this global health crisis,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO.
Pfizer announced this month that the first of four experimental vaccines it is testing showed encouraging results.
A larger study of safety and efficacy is expected to begin this month. Pfizer said it could seek some form of regulatory approval as early as October.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY