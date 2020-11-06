Photo Essay: Autumn in Connecticut
Across Connecticut — from Greenwich to Killingly’s Cat Hollow Town Park — the colors of autumn came through again this year, a calming counterpoint to the ongoing pandemic and the chaos of the national election. The CT Mirror’s Yehyun Kim travelled around the state to capture these images over the last few weeks.
The summer’s hot, dry weather encouraged leaf season to begin slightly earlier than usual, but the colors delivered and held on, despite a few blustery days. Snow in the last days of October brought down most of the leaves that were still hanging on in the northern parts of the state.
