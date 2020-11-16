In recovering urban areas, homeownership makes all the difference

CT already had the largest gaps in the country for homeownership between white residents and people of color.

Delene Falcon, right, watches as her son, Samuel Falcon Jr., 3, walks through a community garden under construction in their neighborhood. Delene and her husband,Samuel Falcon Sr., have volunteered with the Our Piece of the Pie to build the garden. “We’re trying to make it safe and have a community vibe so that kids and parents hang out and chill,” Delene said. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org