Lamont sets election for House vacancy in Stamford
A special election to choose a successor to Patricia Billie Miller in the 145h House District of Stamford is set for April 27, part of a chain reaction begun by Carlo Leone’s resignation from the state Senate in January.
Miller won a special election to succeed Leone on March 2, then resigned her House seat Monday before taking the oath of office as a senator. Leone joined the administration of Gov. Ned Lamont as a senior advisor to the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.
Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a vacancy in the General Assembly, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ has been issued. He issued the writ Friday.
Voters will go to the polls next month to fill two House vacancies. A special election is scheduled for April 13 in the 112th House District of Monroe and Newtown.
J.P. Sredzinski, a Republican, quit the House for family reasons last month.
With the two vacancies, Democrats hold a 96-53 advantage in the House. They won a 97-54 majority in November.
