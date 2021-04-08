Clark Chapin is the GOP choice for state auditor
Clark Chapin, a former state representative and state senator from New Milford, has been nominated to succeed the late Rob Kane as the Republican auditor of public accounts.
“Clark Chapin has the experience, judgment and knowledge that will serve the people of the State of Connecticut well as one of its two auditors,” said House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Branford.
His nomination by legislative Republicans is subject to a hearing by the legislature’s Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee and confirmation by the General Assembly.
The auditors of public accounts is a legislative agency of professional auditors overseen by two political appointees, a Republican and a Democrat.
Chapin, who is a carpenter, did not seek re-election to the 30th Senate District in 2016 after two terms in the Senate and six in the House. The Democratic auditor is John Geragosian, also a former lawmaker.
