Lamont taps CT National Guard to be ready in event of nursing home strike
{Updated at 5:25 p.m.}
Gov. Ned Lamont formally notified the Connecticut National Guard on Monday to be prepared in event unionized nursing home workers at 33 facilities strike as planned Friday.
But the governor’s communications director, Max Reiss, described the letter more as a standard precaution rather than an indication that some nursing homes had failed to adequately prepare for a work stoppage.
“I authorize you to immediately call up a sufficient force of members of the armed forces of the state to support as needed the Department of Public Health in protecting the public health and safety in response to any potential work stoppage or strike of workers at long-term care facilities or other congregate settings in the state beginning on or about May 14, 2021,” the governor wrote Monday to Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr., the adjutant general for the state’s Military Department.
About 4,000 members of SEIU District 1199 New England spread across 39 nursing homes have warned of their intent to strike. About 3,400 workers at 33 facilities are set to stop work Friday, with the remaining 600 at six more homes setting a strike deadline of May 28.
The National Guard could be needed, in the event of a strike, only if targeted homes haven’t secured adequate replacement staffing. In that event, National Guard members might be needed to transfer residents from a home with insufficient workers to a better-staffed facility.
All facilities notified about a strike must submit contingency plans to the state, and Department of Public Health spokesman David Dearborn said Tuesday those plans are under review.
Putting the National Guard on alert, Reiss said, was not necessarily an indicator of insufficient plans but merely a step to ensure all nursing home residents are guaranteed “an adequate standard of care” regardless of what happens Friday.
Employees at more than 50 homes have been working under contracts that expired in March and are insisting on a major pay adjustment, plus enhanced benefits and staffing levels.
Though union leaders say their members have faced inadequate compensation for years, they add that the coronavirus pandemic has made many caregivers’ jobs intolerable. District 1199 officials say 24 of their members died due to COVID-19 and hundreds more became sick because of it.
Most nursing home workers earn between $13 and $15 per hour, and the union is seeking to set a floor of $20. That’s an increase of 33% or more.
Technically they are negotiating with nursing home owners, but since these facilities receive the bulk of their revenue from the state in exchange for serving Medicaid patients, Lamont and the legislature have a bit role to play in this drama.
The governor disclosed Monday that he proposed a $280 million funding boost for the industry that includes:
- $150 million over the next two fiscal years that would primarily fund 4.5% raises for all nursing home workers in Connecticut — not just those threatening to strike.
- $20 million for a one-time enhancement to workers’ retirement benefits.
- $12.5 million to fund hazardous pay bonuses;
- $13.5 million for enhanced training and staff development;
- And a temporary, 10% increase in facilities’ Medicaid rates worth $86 million between this July and March 2022. These funds would go largely to mitigate lost revenues and added expenses homes have faced.
House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said last week that rising state revenues and billions of dollars in new federal pandemic relief headed to Connecticut leave the state well-positioned to avoid a work stoppage in congregate care.
And while no deal had been reached by mid-day Tuesday, Ritter said he remains optimistic.
“I think they’re close,” the speaker said, adding he wasn’t dismayed that the union’s wage request and Lamont’s counteroffer were far apart.
“That’s how everybody negotiates now,” Ritter said, urging both sides to strive for middle ground. “Tell people what you want. Tell them what a fair deal is, and they’ll probably get it.”
But Reiss said the ball is not in the governor’s court anymore.
“We’ve provided an unprecedented financial package that provides significant wage increases for employees,” he said. “It really is on the industry and labor to hammer this out.”
Union President Rob Baril issued a written statement late Tuesday afternoon, asserting that Lamont’s offer falls short of what’s necessary to lift nursing home workers out of poverty and to adequately improve staffing.
“We are facing a critical situation in the nursing home industry with workers trapped in poverty,” Baril wrote. “Operators cannot find enough job applicants to hire at current industry wages. The reduced staffing teams of existing nurses, assistants and other supports bear the brunt of ruthless workloads, and vulnerable patients and residents get less time of direct care.”
