CT’s ‘yellow van’ vaccination clinics are giving half as many doses as a month ago

Community leaders question effectiveness of the plan

A mobile vaccination team's yellow van is parked outside the EastSide Neighborhood Resource Center in Manchester. Walk-in vaccination schedules throughout Connecticut can be found at https://www.griffinhealth.org/Coronavirus-COVID19-Information/COVID-19-Vaccination. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org