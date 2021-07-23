Photos: Scenes around Hartford’s Union Station

With the Hartford skyline as a backdrop, traffic flows along I-84 above Union Station on a sunny Thursday.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
An Amtrak train leaves the Union Station platform. Seven round trips that were eliminated in March, 2020 will be returning to the schedule on Monday to allow for more travel options between New Haven, Hartford and Springfield.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
Elissier Belsaint, of Hartford, waits in the Union Station lobby for a train to Massachusetts. Travelers are required to wear a mask at the station and during their trip.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
Outside the station near a construction zone, Antonio T., a Hartford resident who declined to give his last name, wears three masks tied to his ears. “I just like to be ready,” Antonio said.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
A view from atop the stairs at Union Station. Full train service is returning to the Hartford line beginning on Monday.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
Scooter riders greet each other while passing the traffic light at Union Place.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
Two young electric scooter riders emerge from the rail line underpass near Union Station. Link, the city’s partner in its electric scooter share program, is offering free rides for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
Motorcyclists and cars wait for the light to change at the Asylum Ave. – Garden Street intersection near Union Station.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
A tractor-trailer on I-84, photographed from below.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
An Amtrak train leaving Union Station Thursday afternoon. The gold dome the state Capitol is in the background.
Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org
A pedestrian walks along Myrtle Street near I-84 at Union Station.
Yehyun Kim
joined CT Mirror in June 2020 as a photojournalist and a Report For America Corps Member. Her role at CT Mirror is to tell visual stories about the impact of public policy on individuals and communities in Connecticut. Prior to joining CT Mirror, Yehyun photographed community news in Victoria, Texas and was a photo and video intern at USA TODAY and at Acadia National Park in Maine. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Yehyun was born and raised in South Korea.