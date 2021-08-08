CT’s budget picture is rosy now. Did Lamont create it — or did he inherit it?

Changes in tax policies and a little bit of luck have helped state finances in recent years

Governor Dannel P. Malloy, right, talks with Connecticut's new governor-elect Ned Lamont at the Governor's residence for lunch in Hartford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) | photo by: Jessica Hill :: AP