Kindergarten students at Casimir Pulaski Elementary in Meriden in August. Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday said the statewide mask mandate for students and staff would end at the end of February. Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

Gov. Ned Lamont recommended Monday that the statewide mask mandate for students and staff in school buildings cease at the end of February.

Lamont signaled recently that he has been reevaluating the school mask requirement. His announcement follows a decision by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to end the mask mandate in his state’s schools.

The legislature is expected to vote this week on codifying Lamont’s remaining executive orders into law, including the school mask mandate. Their actions would give Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker the power to decide whether to leave the requirement in place or rescind it. The Lamont administration, including Russell-Tucker, indicated Monday that they would halt the mandate beginning March 1.

In the coming weeks, school district leaders will get to decide whether to impose their own mask mandates once the state’s edict runs out.

“I think we’re in a very different place than we were six months ago, certainly a very different place than we were a year ago,” Lamont said. “The biggest difference I can tell you is the fact that we now have the tools to keep ourselves safe.

“Back then, if Typhoid Mary or COVID Ken walked into a store, they had to be masked because they can put themselves at risk, and they could put everybody else around them at risk. I think today with boosters, given vaccines, given the N95 masks, you are in a better position to keep yourself safe. Your child is in a better position to keep him or herself safe.”

COVID cases in schools have steadily decreased over the last month. The state reported that 3,904 K-12 students tested positive for COVID, as of Thursday. Of those students, 1,145 were not fully vaccinated, 1,036 were fully vaccinated and 1,723 were unknown. There were also 695 positive staff cases reported in total.

But Connecticut surpassed 10,000 COVID-related deaths last week, and although statewide cases have also declined over the last month, they continue to mount.

The debate over Connecticut’s mask mandate in schools has been raging throughout the pandemic. Many families have shown up to local and state Board of Education meetings over the last several months and filed lawsuits against the governor, calling for an end to the policy.

But educators alongside school employee unions throughout the state have urged the governor to continue to implement mandated masking.