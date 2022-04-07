With one month until the Democratic nominating convention, Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden said Thursday he is not seeking a second term, creating a third open seat among the six constitutional statewide offices.

Wooden, 52, a pension lawyer with Day Pitney and former Hartford council leader when elected in 2018, said he has decided step away from politics with one son in college and another fast behind.

“It’s the hokey stuff, but real stuff,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday morning. “I’m not saying I’m done with public life forever. I’m just saying I’m not running for reelection election for treasurer right now.”

In a prepared statement released by his office a short time later, Wooden echoed that theme, saying “public service often comes with a price.”

“As a father, I’ve sacrificed countless hours, missing everything from basketball games and track meets to family dinners,” he said. “As the proud father of two young Black boys, I know that, today, the best thing I can do is put my own ambitions aside and put them first. “

He is seeking no other office this year, but left the door open for a return, saying “my hope is to continue my public service in the future.”

Wooden won with 55% of the vote in 2018. State Rep. Harry Arora, R-Greenwich, is the only Republican candidate for the office.