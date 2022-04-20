In the first of a series for Steady Habits sponsored by CTrides, we look at the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, their employees, and Connecticut’s roadways and transit systems.

Are Connecticut employees returning to the workplace in person? How can our transportation infrastructure accommodate and facilitate that process?

John Dankosky is joined by Chris DiPentima of the CBIA, Orlena Cowan-Bailey of the Connecticut SHRM state council and Rich Andreski of the CT DOT, to explore the latest developments as the state tries to achieve a new normal.