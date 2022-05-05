The Connecticut Mirror took home 12 first-, second- and third-place prizes, plus the ‘Yankee Quill’ award for Tom Condon’s career-long excellence in reporting, at the 2022 New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) awards.

NENPA is the professional trade organization for newspapers in the six New England states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island. It recognizes the extraordinary achievements of newspapers and newspaper personnel in the six-state New England region by presenting a wide variety of prestigious awards each year.

Here are CT Mirror’s awards from the 2022 contest:

Major Awards

Yankee Quill Award: Tom Condon was one of six journalists who received the Yankee Quill Award from the New England Newspaper and Press Association (NENPA) this year. The award recognizes Tom’s “contributions to the betterment of journalism in the six-state region” over the course of his five-decade career in Connecticut journalism.

Tom Condon was one of six journalists who received the Yankee Quill Award from the New England Newspaper and Press Association (NENPA) this year. The award recognizes Tom’s “contributions to the betterment of journalism in the six-state region” over the course of his five-decade career in Connecticut journalism. General Excellence: The entire CT Mirror staff was recognized with a second place award for general excellence across all coverage over the past year.

First Place

Second Place

Third Place