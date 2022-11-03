Business leaders, policy-makers and research organizations are exploring innovative economic development strategies rooted in Connecticut’s strength in science and technology.  

Hear an outstanding panel of thinkers debate how the state should move forward in the post-pandemic economy.

Guests in this episode:

Margaret Keane, Synchrony, Co-Chair, Advance CT
Jim Smith, JCSmithAdvisors, former Co-Chair, CT Econ Growth Commission
Jeff Sonnenfeld, Yale, Co-Chair, Advance CT
Glendowlyn Thames, former Dep. Commissioner, DECD

Moderated by John Dankosky

John is CT Mirror's Director of Events. A well-known and highly-regarded radio personality and moderator, he divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday. Previously, John was executive editor of the New England News Collaborative and the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England. He also appeared weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program. His 25 years in public media also include serving as vice president of news for Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, host of WNPR’s Where We Live, and regular fill-in host for the PRI program Science Friday in New York. He was twice recognized by PRNDI as America’s best public radio call-in show.