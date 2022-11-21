Nursing home staff, grocery store workers and others who kept essential services running during the pandemic would receive bonuses of about $233 each — not even one-quarter of the $1,000 state officials dangled before them — based on new calculations released last week by state Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon and by Comptroller Natalie Braswell.

“I think it’s been obvious to everyone for months that there was not enough money and that there was more interest in the program than everyone anticipated,” said Scanlon, a state representative who was elected earlier this month to his first term as comptroller — and who will have to administer the Premium Pay program after he takes office on Jan. 4.

“The comptroller’s office is in the untenable position of having to pro-rate a check to somebody who literally risked their life for our state,” Scanlon said, adding it all would be done “for an amount of money that I personally find to be unacceptable.”

