Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he will call the General Assembly into special session by month’s end to increase funding for pandemic worker bonuses and heating oil assistance and to extend the gas-tax holiday and free bus service.

“We met with the legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle, and I think we reached broad agreement,” Lamont said.

Suspended on April 1, the 25-cent-a-gallon tax on gasoline will be phased in over five months at a nickel a month from Dec. 1 through May 1, sparing consumers an overnight price shock, Lamont said.

Under current law, the full 25-cent tax would resume on Dec. 1.

Free bus service also would continue until May 1.

Connecticut currently has the cheapest gasoline in the northeast, with a gallon of regular costing an average of $3.75, according to the AAA. But the price is 26 cents higher than a month ago. The national average is $3.72.

Retail prices of regular gasoline peaked in Connecticut on June 14 at $4.98 per gallon and dropped for much of the summer before climbing this fall.

Lamont said he agreed to increase funding for essential-worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million, a sum short of the the $130 million necessary to pay every applicant the promised $1,000 bonus for working during COVID-19.

The Premium Pay program included in the budget was created to reward private-sector workers in essential health care, public safety, education, and food service jobs for their service during the pandemic.

State Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon said Wednesday that without additional funding the bonuses for more than 134,000 approved applicants would be reduced by 77%, meaning applicants who had qualified for $1,000 bonuses would receive about $233.

The governor said the administration and lawmakers will structure the bonuses based on need, exactly how to be determined.

“I think there was broad agreement — need-based makes a lot of sense. And I think it makes sense,” Lamont said.

Lamont and lawmakers also agreed to conditionally commit more state funds for the Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program in the event Congress doesn’t allocate enough resources to meet the demand.

The $90 million in federal funds that Connecticut has gotten will be far too little, said Brenda Watson, executive director of Operation Fuel.

The Hartford-based nonprofit energy assistance group helped roughly 6,500 households cover their heating and other energy bills between July 1, 2021 and June 30 of this year — with the highest demand coming during the winter months.

Operation Fuel’s caseload between July and Oct. 31 of this year already has hit 4,000 — about double those served during the first four months of the last fiscal year.

She and Republican legislative leaders have said the LIHEAP program can easily need $200 million or more to meet the full demand, but Connecticut has never expended state dollars to complement federal funds in this program.