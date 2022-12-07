The family of police-paralyzed Randy Cox and the Elicker administration have committed to try settling a civil lawsuit against the city outside of court.

The two sides on Friday signed and jointly submitted a ​“Rule 26(f) report,” which specifies an agreed-upon management plan for a federal civil lawsuit Cox’s family filed against the city over the actions of five officers that led to Cox’s paralysis and life-altering injuries while they had him in custody on June 19.

The mutual plan includes proceeding to settlement negotiations sooner rather than later under the guidance of a federal magistrate. Some of the individual cops being sued as well have asked for the case to be held until the resolution of separate criminal cases against them; last week the five officers were arrested on state criminal charges.

Mayor Justin Elicker said at a press conference Monday that the agreement reflects both sides’ willingness to reach a prompt, fair resolution to the civil case.

“It’s important to have it on paper,” he said of the commitment to begin settlement talks.

He noted that the city is required by its contracts with three involved liability insurance companies to include them in the process as well.

Cox’s attorneys, including nationally known criminal defense lawyer Ben Crump, are seeking $100 million in the lawsuit. The mayor has said the city’s insurance policies would cover up to $30 million.

“I would characterize it as a step in the right direction,” said RJ Weber, the Cox team’s lead attorney on the civil case.

