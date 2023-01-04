Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball at The Bushnell in Hartford took place Wednesday night with friends, family and dignitaries in attendance.

Click through the photo gallery for scenes from the event.

  • Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other state constitutional officers and their families attend the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Members of the Hartford Proud Drill, Drum & Dance Corps performed at The Governor’s Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Gov. Ned Lamont waves to the crowd at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie Lamont, arrive at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Gov. Ned Lamont and his family took to the stage at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Nekita Waller sings the National Anthem at the Governor’s Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Lawrence Cafaro, former minority leader in the House of Representatives, roasts Gov. Ned Lamont at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Lawrence Cafaro, former minority leader in the House of Representatives, roasts Gov. Ned Lamont at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • The Governor’s Inaugural Ball took place at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Members of the Hartford Proud Drill, Drum & Dance Corps performed. Cloe Poisson / Cloe Poisson
  • U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy talks with attendees at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife Annie enjoy the crowd at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Gov. Ned Lamont applauds during the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Kevin Bacon and the Bacon Brothers Band play at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • Kevin Bacon sings with the Bacon Brothers Band at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror
  • The Bacon Brothers Band performs at the Inaugural Ball at The Bushnell in Hartford, January 4, 2023. Cloe Poisson / CT Mirror