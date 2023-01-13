Right to counsel

Connecticut has a program that guarantees free legal representation for certain tenants going through eviction. To qualify, you have to live in certain ZIP codes and earn less than 80% of the area median income. Veterans also qualify. More information is available online or by calling 1-800-559-1565.

Legal aid

Various legal aid groups offer assistance to people who are being evicted. They include: Greater Hartford Legal Aid, New Haven Legal Assistance Association, and Connecticut Legal Services. If you feel you’ve experienced housing discrimination, you can call the Connecticut Fair Housing Center.

CT Law Help

CT Law Help has information on mediations, what to expect in court, explanations of court documentation and more.

Rent bank

The state of Connecticut is launching a rent bank program that will aim to prevent evictions when an eviction has already been filed in court. Typically, people will be referred to the program by a court mediator.

211

If you are at risk of losing your home, you can get connected to services and shelters through the United Way 211 number. You can call 211 or find more information online.

