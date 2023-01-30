Connecticut lacks tens of thousands of units that are available and affordable to its lowest income renters. Housing is typically considered affordable if a household spends up to a third of their income on housing costs.

A Connecticut law known as 8-30g enacted in 1989 gives developers the opportunity to take a town to court if it rejects their proposals for certain affordable housing. Municipalities are exempt if 10% of their total housing stock is designated affordable.

The chart above shows which Connecticut cities and towns have reached that 10% threshold, as of 2021. Hover over each town to explore its percentage of housing units that were considered affordable in 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

