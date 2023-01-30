This chart was first published in one of CT Mirror's stories. To read the full story, click on the first link listed at the bottom of the page.
Connecticut lacks tens of thousands of units that are available and affordable to its lowest income renters. Housing is typically considered affordable if a household spends up to a third of their income on housing costs.
A Connecticut law known as 8-30g enacted in 1989 gives developers the opportunity to take a town to court if it rejects their proposals for certain affordable housing. Municipalities are exempt if 10% of their total housing stock is designated affordable.
The chart above shows which Connecticut cities and towns have reached that 10% threshold, as of 2021. Hover over each town to explore its percentage of housing units that were considered affordable in 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
