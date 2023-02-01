Since 2011, the white population has remained the largest racial group in Connecticut, according to Census Bureau data. However, its share of the total population has fallen from just below 72% to about 65% in 2021, or from 2.5 million to 2.3 million, an 8% decrease.

Meanwhile, every other racial group’s share of the population increased.

The group with the biggest change in its share was the Hispanic or Latino population, which went from 13% of state residents to almost 17%. The Hispanic or Latino population grew by more than 146,000 people, to an estimated total of just over 610,000, a 31% increase.

Every other group increased its share by less than 2 percentage points.

The Asian population saw an increase of almost 33,000 people to an estimated total of over 165,000 (a 24.8% increase), while the Black population grew by 29,000 to an estimated total of 359,000 (an 8% increase).

While the state increased its racial diversity overall, not every town did so. Fifteen towns saw a decrease in their share of the non-white population, the largest being Preston, where the estimated share dropped from 15.5% to 8.1%.

The town of Scotland had the largest increase, an 18.6 percentage point difference, going from a share of 3.8% non-white population to 22.3%.

Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven remained the towns with the largest shares of non-white population and still increased their shares to 85.3%, 81.7% and 71.3% in 2021, respectively.

Read more: CT has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how