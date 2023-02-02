In both 2012 and 2022, the biggest active voting group in Connecticut has been unaffiliated voters, making up about 41% of total active voters in each year. Data from the Secretary of State's office show that Democrats made up 36% and Republicans 20% of the electorate in both years. The three groups did see small changes, but they were all less than a percentage point.

Despite largely unchanged shares, each group did see growth. The Republican party grew the most relative to its size, going from about 430,000 voters to 463,000, a 7.6% increase.

Democratic and unaffiliated voters both grew by 5.88%, with the former going from 768,000 to 813,000 and the latter increasing from 872,000 to 924,000 voters.

Towns experienced bigger changes.

In 2022, registered Democratic voters were the largest active voting group in 28 towns, up from 18 in 2012. Unaffiliated voters were the largest group in 136 towns in 2022, down from 144 in 2012. Republicans were the largest group in five towns in 2022, down from seven in 2012.

In summary, while Republicans grew the fastest and were the only ones to see their share of the registered voter total increase, their changes were not significant enough to gain ground.

Since Republicans are the smallest voting group, even if their change is larger (7.6%), their total increase is still smaller than the other, larger groups that increased at lower rates.

The towns with the largest Democratic shares in 2022 were New Haven and Hartford, at 64.5% and 60.8%, respectively, which dropped from 2012. Meanwhile, their shares of unaffiliated voters increased by 3 and 12 percentage points respectively.

The Republicans' biggest share in a town was 50% in 2012 for New Canaan, which dropped to 36.5% in 2022. In 2022, the Republicans' biggest share in a town was 40% in Hartland.

Read more: CT has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how.