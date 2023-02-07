There are a whole lot more black bears in the state than there used to be and, after one attacked a 10-year-old in Morris, figuring out what to do about them has catapulted to a top priority.

Many bills have been filed in the Connecticut legislature, ranging from open bear hunting to teaching humans how to deal with them.

DEEP’s data show by far most of the bear reports in the state are of bears going after trash and bird feeders. In 2022, there were sightings reported in 158 of the state's 169 cities and towns.

