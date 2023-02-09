This chart was first published in one of CT Mirror's stories. To read the full story, click on the first link listed at the bottom of the page.
Gov. Ned Lamont wants to save middle-income households $440 million annually starting next year by ordering the first state income tax cut since the mid-1990s.
The administration estimates roughly 1.1 million of Connecticut’s 1.7 million income tax-paying households will benefit from his plan, which aims to revise a complex state income tax system at the points that affect most households.
While many Americans pay just one income tax rate on their non-investment earnings, Connecticut residents pay blended rates when they file their state tax returns.
The state income tax has seven different rates — from 3% to 6.99% — each assigned to a different income range.
For example, a couple with an adjusted gross income of $250,000 currently pays 3% on the first $20,000, 5% on the next $80,000, 5.5% on the next $100,000, and 6% on the final $50,000 that they’ve earned.
The governor wants to reduce the first rate — which also applies to the first $10,000 earned by single filers — from 3% to 2%. He also wants to lower the next rate — which covers earnings between $10,001 and $50,000 for singles and between $20,001 and $100,000 for couples — from 5% to 4.5%.
The administration estimates that many middle-class joint filers would save about $600 per year with the proposed cuts and many middle-class single filers would save about $300. If enacted by the legislature, it would affect paycheck withholding starting in January 2024.
Read more: Income tax cut in CT? Lamont plan could save middle class $440M