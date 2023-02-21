In 2022, Gov. Ned Lamont declared that his budget delivered the largest tax cut in state history — and two things happened.

One, his budget director acknowledged that tax cuts ordered by Gov. John G. Rowland and the 1995 General Assembly were in the same neighborhood.

Second, and more important, Lamont touched off a debate.

Simply put, how much relief did he and state legislators authorize, and was it sufficient relative to more than history? And more importantly, does it meet the needs of households and businesses battered by two years of the coronavirus?

