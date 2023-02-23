Autism behavioral services are broken down into several categories including direct services, assessment and supervision. In Connecticut, behavior technicians must be supervised in order to provide services.

Connecticut’s rates for direct services, supervision and assessment rates are the lowest in New England. For instance, direct services are reimbursed at $11 per 15 minutes, while all the other states in the region are $15 or $16 per 15 minutes, according to data from the Council of Autism Service Providers.

The rates can make it difficult to recruit providers to the state, said Judith Ursitti, vice president of government affairs at the Council.

“You have rates that are less than what you would receive in Texas in Connecticut, and the cost of living is very different,” Ursitti said.

Read more: Advocates: Medicaid rates leave CT kids without autism services