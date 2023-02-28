In a September 2022 analysis of 17 Fairfield County towns’ affordable housing plans, the median community received a ranking of 2.5 out of 5, showing scattered progress for many towns and room for improvement on equity and other issues in others.

The plans, which were supposed to be submitted to the state in June, marked an important test of whether towns would take seriously the task of addressing Connecticut’s affordable housing need. The need has mounted to more than 85,000 units for its lowest-income residents.

The rankings in the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity's analysis were based on several broad factors including the plan submission, the planning process, needs assessments, and action and implementation.

The results show a mixed bag.

