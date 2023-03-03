The Connecticut General Assembly’s Commerce Committee heard testimony on two bills that would expand education and training for the state’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Senate Bill 1089 seeks to create apprenticeship programs in the fields of mechatronics, cybersecurity, additive manufacturing and related fields. House Bill 6755 would create an advisory group “to facilitate the expansion of an advanced manufacturing technology center at a regional community-technical college in the state.”

